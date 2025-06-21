Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday informed that control rooms have been set up to render assistance to the Tamils in Israel and Iran, stranded due to the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed the officials to take immediate steps to extend all possible help through the Indian embassy to the Tamils living in those countries.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Led-Bihar Government Increases Old Age, Widow Pension by INR 700 per Month Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

A 24-hours control room has been opened at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi with helpline numbers: 011 24193300 and mobile number: 9289516712 and email: tnhouse@tn.gov.in, procofficetnh@gmail.com to provide assistance, a release here said.

It said the CM has instructed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and welfare of Non-Resident Tamils department officials to be in touch with the Tamils living in the two countries.

Also Read | Bomb Blast in West Bengal: 2 Persons Killed After Crude Bombs Being Manufactured by Them Exploded in Birbhum District.

“Indians have started returning home from Iran with the assistance of the Indian External Affairs Ministry. The work to identify the Tamils who would return and also their safe return has been expedited,” the release said.

A round-the-clock helpline has been established at the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and welfare of Non-Resident Tamils office here with the following numbers: 1800 309 3793, +91 8069009901 / 08069009901, +91 8069009900 / 08069009900 (Missed Call) and email: nrtchennai@tn.gov.in / nrtchennai@gmail.com, it stated.

The government urged the stranded people to follow instructions from the Indian embassy in their areas and remain safe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)