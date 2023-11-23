Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will launch a new initiative in December to redress the people's grievances at their doorsteps and also take the government programmes to them, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

The new initiative: Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril grievance programme is modelled upon the Chief Minister's field visit to review the pace of implementation of the government schemes. It will see the collectors of respective districts camp for a day in a block every month to meet the people and attend to their grievances, an official release here said.

The district heads would also inspect the government welfare schemes and other programmes.

"The entire government machinery is coming to your doorstep to listen to your problems and solve them immediately," the CM said in the release.

The effort would take the entire administration set up to the people for their betterment, rather than the people going in search of the officials, he added.

"This will make the advice of Anna (Dravidian icon and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai) 'go to the people, live with them, learn from them, love them, and serve them,' a reality," the Chief Minister said.

