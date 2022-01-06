Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday informed that his government would introduce legislation to appoint Vice-chancellors for state universities.

"Currently, the Tamil Nadu Governor is appointing the Vice Chancellors. Steps will be taken to appoint Vice-chancellors for universities by the State government. Amendment to the concerned legislation will be introduced during the next Budget session in March," Stalin said in the Assembly.

PMK (Paatali Makkal Katchi) MLA Mani raised the issue of unfilled vacancies for the post of Vice-Chancellors in Tamil Nadu, on which the Higher education minister Pon Mudi said that steps are underway for the appointment of Vice-chancellors and legal options are being reviewed regarding it. (ANI)

