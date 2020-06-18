India News | TN Guv Pays Tributes to Havildar Palani

Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday paid rich tributes to late Army Havildar K Palani, killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in east Ladakh.

The people of India and Tamil Nadu will always be "indebted" to his sacrifice, he said in a condolence message.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 2,141 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

"I express my deep and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the family of Havildar K Palani... who attained martyrdom in the line of duty at Galwan Valley in the highest traditions of Indian Armed Forces," he said.

"The people of this country and particularly the state of Tamil Nadu will always be indebted for his supreme sacrifice in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation," he added.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2020: In Post-COVID-19 Era, Yoga Key For Preventive Healthcare, Says PM Modi.

The Governor said he prayed to the Almighty God to rest Palani's soul in peace and give strength to his family to overcome this unfathomable loss.

Palani was one of the 20 soldiers of the Indian army including a Colonel who were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday night in east Ladakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)