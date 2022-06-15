Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

The meeting was held at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Chennai. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, Chennai Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Public health service officer's participated in this meeting.

Daily COVID-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people testing positive to the viral disease on Tuesday, thereby taking the total count of cases to 34,57,969. However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said. India on Wednesday witnessed a new spike in its daily COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 8,822 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

The country logged 6,594 fresh infections on Tuesday, around 18 per cent lesser as compared to Monday with 8,084 COVID-19 cases.

With these fresh cases today, the active caseload has gone up to 53,637 in India, which accounts for 0.12 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry said. A total of 5,718 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,67,088. In India, the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination has breached the 195.5 crore dose mark under that nationwide COVID vaccination program. This has been achieved through 2,51,27,455 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 3.53 crore (3,53,38,654) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, out of which, over 13.40 crore (13,40,04,935) balance and unutilized doses are still available with them. (ANI)

