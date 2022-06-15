Thiruvananthapuram, June 15: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations (KPBE) is all set to release Class 10 result 2022 today at 3 PM. The students who appeared for class 10 examinations can check their results by logging in to the official website of KBPE at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Besides, students can also check their results on results.kerala.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala class 10 results can also be checked through the Saphalam app. This app is available both on Google Play Store and IOS Store. The students will have to enter their roll number, registration number, DOB, and other credentials to check the results. UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: UPMSP Likely To Release Board Results After June 15.

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2022:

Visit the official Kerala SSLC result 2022 website at keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

or On the homepage, click on the SSLC result 2022 Kerala link

Enter roll number, date of birth, and other credentials

Submit

Class 10 results will appear on screen

Download the mark sheet for future reference.

Alternate Websites to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2022:

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

The results can also be checked through the mobile app — Saphalam.

This year, the class 10 final exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29 and 4.26 lakh students appeared for them. In 2021, the Kerala SSLC result was announced on July 14 and 99.47 percent of students passed the Class 10 board exams.

