Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India] January 8 (ANI): The State President of Hindu Munnani has alleged "excessive force" by police officials against him during a protest in Tiruppur, claiming that he lost consciousness following the alleged assault and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Speaking about the incident, the Hindu Munnani leader accused the police of acting high-handedly and claimed that the alleged assault left him severely injured. He said he collapsed after being beaten and had to be admitted for medical treatment.

Also Read | Girl Caught in Patna for Infecting 800 Men With HIV? Unverified Story Goes Viral on Social Media, Know the Truth.

The Hindu Munnani State President further levelled serious allegations against the district administration, accusing the police of demolishing the Kumaran Kundru Temple in Eetti Veerampalayam, Perumanallur. He claimed that the demolition was carried out on the orders of the Tahsildar (Revenue Officer) and termed the action illegal and unconstitutional.

He claimed that the Madras High Court had already issued an order prohibiting any disturbance at the temple site and alleged that the demolition was carried out in violation of that order. Accusing the DMK government of deliberately acting against Hindus, he alleged that the action was taken to appease a particular section for "vote bank politics."

Also Read | China Squeezes Japan on Dual-use Exports Amid Taiwan Spat.

He warned that the demolished temple must be rebuilt; otherwise, a massive statewide protest would be launched across Tamil Nadu. He also stated that contempt of court proceedings would be initiated.

The Hindu Munnani State President also named Inspector Radhakrishnan, Sub-Inspector Prasanna and Tahsildar Chandrasekar, accusing them of planning and executing the demolition and the alleged police action against him.

He said, that despite the Madras High Court permitting the lighting of the traditional beacon at the Deepathoon (beacon pillar) in Tirupparankunram Hill to uphold an ancient Tamil practice, the DMK government has continued to impose restrictions, hurting the spiritual sentiments of the devotees.

Condemning this, the office-bearers of the Thoothukudi South District Bharatiya Janata Party and members of Hindu Munnani staged a massive protest, according to a statement.

The protest took place at the VVD Signal in Thoothukudi, organised by Hindu Munnani and BJP. When the protesters attempted to breach the police barricade, negotiations between the police and the protesters escalated, resulting in pushing and commotion at the scene.

Senior state and district office-bearers of the BJP, mandal leaders, various wing functionaries, party workers, and members of Hindu Munnani participated in large numbers in the protest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)