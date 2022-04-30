Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday inoculated 12,25,325 people against COVID-19 in the 28th mega vaccination exercise held in the state, the health department said.

A total of 2,20,186 people received the first dose, 9,33,932 the second dose, while 71,207 people received the precautionary booster dose, a press release said here.

The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 92.71 per cent and the second dose 79.03 per cent.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in neighbouring Chengalpet district.

The department commenced the mass vaccination programme every Sunday beginning September 12, 2021 and has been held in over 50,000 camps including primary health centres, government schools, anganwadi centres among others.

According to the press release, 16,86,285 people (79.50 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years were covered with first dose of vaccination while 7,79,648 (36.76 per cent) second dose.

Of those aged between 15 and 18 years, the release said 29,54,630 (88.30 per cent) people received the jabs with first dose and 23,11,094 (69.07 per cent) second dose.

The precautionary booster doses were administered to 10,07,960 (46.73 per cent) people till date, the release said.

