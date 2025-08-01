Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI): Jyeshtabhishekam (Aani Thirumanjanam), the annual sacred bathing ritual, was held in grandeur at the famous Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur, one of the 108 Divya Desams and revered as the second among them. The temple is especially known for removing obstacles in marriage through the blessings of Goddess Kamalavalli.

Following the tradition at the Srirangam Ranganathar and Ranganayaki shrines, the sacred bath was performed for Goddess Kamalavalli this year as well. Holy water for the ritual was fetched from the sacred river Kaveri in both golden and silver pots and carried in a ceremonial procession through the streets by temple priests and devotees.

Inside the temple, accompanied by the sounds of mangala vadhyam (auspicious instruments), the golden and silver pots were brought in procession through the inner prakaram. The previous adornments of the goddess were respectfully removed, and she was given a ceremonial abhishekam (holy bath), after which fresh garments and decorations were offered.

Large numbers of devotees lined the streets and temple premises to witness the holy event and receive the divine blessings of Kamalavalli Nachiyar. (ANI)

