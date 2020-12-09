Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 1,232 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,94,020, while the toll mounted to 11,836 with 14 more fatalities.

The number of active cases stood at 10,491 with 1,315 patients getting discharged from various hospitals.

Also Read | Bihar: Assailants Loot Gold Worth Rs 14 Lakh in Broad Daylight From Shop in Darbhanga (Watch Video).

In total, 7,71,693 people have got cured.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 347, nearby Chengelpet and Kancheepuram 78 and 48 respectively, while the remainder was spread across the state, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill Passed by Karnataka Assembly Amid Opposition Parties Boycott and Walkout.

The 7.94 lakh plus cases include 2,18,549 from here and 49,954 reported by Coimbatore.

All the 14 deceased had co-morbidities and the toll of 11,836 covers 3,893 from Chennai.

As many as 70,262 samples were tested (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction method) and cumulatively, 1,26,75,551 specimens have been examined in 228 labs of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)