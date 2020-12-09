Bengaluru, December 9: Amid a din in the Assembly Karnataka the government passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill - 2020 on Wednesday popularly known as anti-cow slaughter Bill in the state.

The moment the Bill was introduced by Haj, Wakf and Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan Congress MLAs led by leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal (S) legislators led by JD(S) state president, H. K. Kumarswamy trooped into the well of the House in protest.

The Quint. Karnataka BJP Passes Resolutions to Enact Laws to Ban 'Love Jihad', Cow Slaughter in State.

They alleged the Bill was not discussed for tabling in the Business Advisory Committee meeting, but this charge was vehemently denied by the Speaker, Vishweshwara Hegde Kaageri.

Taking serious objection to the ruling BJP introducing and passage of the Bill without being mentioned in the Agenda, Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah termed it as an anti-Constitutional step that has forced the Congress to boycott the Legislature session from today onwards even as the JD(S) staged a walkout opposing the decision.

