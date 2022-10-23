Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has reported 206 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,90,658 the Health department has said.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang: IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts for Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts of Assam Over Next 2 Days.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,048 a medical bulletin said here on Sunday.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours.

As many as 398 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,49,486 leaving 3,124 active infections.

Four districts logged the majority of the new cases with Chennai adding 51 while the remaining districts reported new infections below 10.

Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris, Tirupathur, recorded zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 1,517 active infections and overall 7,92,291 coronavirus cases.

A total of 10,192 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,97,00,719 the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)