Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, including a person who returned from Canada, taking the cumulative infections in the state to 34,54,652.

Twenty men and 11 women in the state tested positive through RT-PCR test on Monday, a bulletin from the state health department said. The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 38,025.

Including 58 persons who got discharged after treatment, the net recoveries in the state mounted to 34,16,295. The number of active cases declined to 332 from 359 a day ago.

Chennai accounted for a maximum of 16 new infections, followed by Chengalpattu with five, Kancheepuram three, Krishnagiri two, while Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tiruvallur and Tiruchirappalli recorded one case each, respectively.

