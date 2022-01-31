Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in fresh infections as the state added 19,280 new Coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the tally to 33,45,220, while the net recoveries stood at 31,09,526 with 25,056 positive patients getting discharged after treatment.

Also Read | India Set to Achieve $400 Billion Merchandise Export Target in 2021-22, Says Economic Survey.

The state saw 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 37,564.

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau, YouTuber, Asked Students to Assemble Near Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s Residence in Dharavi for Protest, to Face Action, Says Police.

The number of active cases, including isolation, rose to 1,98,130.

The state had reported 22,238 fresh infections yesterday.

Chennai with 2,897 new infections, Coimbatore 2,456, Chengalpattu 1,430, Tiruppur 1,425, Salem 1,101 and Erode with 1,070 cases are among the top 6 out of 38 districts in the state that accounted for maximum cases on Monday, according to a bulletin from the state health department.

Four districts: Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Thiruvallur saw cases above 500 while Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Vellore and Sivaganga districts saw cases below 100.

Two passengers each who returned from Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka added to the total 19,280 new infections today.

With 5,675 persons getting discharged today, Chennai's total recoveries mounted to 6,88,802 and the fatalities to 8,942. The metro accounted for 7,32,387 positive cases while the active cases stood at 34,643, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)