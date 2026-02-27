KTLA News Anchors Fired in Sudden Nexstar Layoffs Amid Tegna Merger Push

New Delhi, February 27: In a major shakeup in the US local television news industry, several longtime faces of KTLA have been laid off as parent company Nexstar Media Group moves forward with cost cutting measures tied to its proposed merger with Tegna.

Among those fired are veteran anchors Glen Walker and Lu Parker, longtime weatherman Mark Kriski, meteorologist Kacey Montoya, and reporter Ellina Abovian. The abrupt terminations reportedly came without warning, and none of the anchors were given an opportunity to say goodbye to viewers.

Mark Kriski and Other Emmy Winning Anchors Let Go

Kriski, an eight time local Emmy winner, has been a staple of the KTLA Morning Show for decades. He covered major events including the Malibu wildfires and the 1994 Northridge earthquake. Montoya, also an Emmy winning meteorologist, joined the station in 2013 and became a familiar face on the KTLA Weekend Morning News. eBay Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Reportedly Trims 800 Jobs in Global Restructuring Move.

Walker and Parker co hosted multiple midday broadcasts including the KTLA 5 News at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Parker is a six time Emmy winner and former Miss USA, while Walker has been with the station since 2010. Abovian served as a general assignment reporter and had spent 11 years at the Los Angeles newsroom. Block Layoffs: Fintech Company Lays Off More Than 4,000 People, Citing AI.

Ellina Abovian Says She Was ‘Blindsided’

Abovian confirmed her exit in an emotional Instagram video, saying she was “blindsided” by the decision.

“Yes, it’s true. I’m not at KTLA anymore, and I won’t be returning,” she shared. “Earlier this week, I, along with several of my KTLA dear friends and colleagues, were laid off as part of corporate restructuring.”

Ellina Abovian Breaks Silence on Sudden KTLA Exit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellina Abovian (@ellina_abovian)

The timing was especially painful, she said, as she was preparing to celebrate a milestone birthday when informed of the decision.

SAG AFTRA Condemns Layoffs

The layoffs also impacted journalists at WGN-TV in Chicago. According to reports, eight veteran reporters and anchors were let go. The union SAG-AFTRA strongly condemned the move.

SAG AFTRA President Sean Astin criticized Nexstar’s actions, stating that cutting newsroom staff while finalizing a multibillion dollar acquisition raises serious concerns about media consolidation and its impact on local journalism.

The guild also revealed that it is currently bargaining with Nexstar stations in multiple markets, alleging that the company is pushing to reduce severance pay and add restrictive contract provisions.

Frank Buckley Addresses Viewers On Air

Remaining KTLA anchor Frank Buckley acknowledged the layoffs during a live broadcast, calling it a difficult time for the newsroom.

“We are extremely limited in what we can say,” Buckley told viewers. “But please know that our colleagues and our friends are in our thoughts as we move forward.”

What This Means for Local News

The KTLA news anchors fired this week represent some of the most recognizable and award winning journalists in Los Angeles television. The layoffs highlight growing concerns about corporate consolidation in local media and the future of trusted community news coverage.

As Nexstar advances its acquisition of Tegna, industry watchers say more restructuring could follow, leaving viewers wondering what comes next for their favorite local stations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Journalist Ellina Abovian ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).