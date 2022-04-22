Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Continuing to report an upward tick in new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 57 coronavirus infections, pushing the overall tally to 34,53,447, the health department said.

Among those tested positive for the virus, 30 were men and 27 women, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 21-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped by Four in Bharatpur District.

Recoveries were comparatively low to new cases with 27 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,15,136 leaving 286 active cases.

Majority of the cases were reported from Chennai with 37, followed by Chengalpet with five, Kancheepuram with three, and Madurai and Tirunelveli recorded two each, respectively. Coimbatore, Erode, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tuticorin and Tiruppur recorded one case each.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Plea of Sarojini Nagar Slum Dwellers Facing Demolition of ‘Jhuggis’, No Interim Stay.

The state capital leads in overall cases among districts with 7,51,394 infections.

A total of 18,006 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6,60,18,119, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)