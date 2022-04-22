Jaipur, April 22: Crimes against women continue to rise. A 21-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped allegedly by four persons in Bharatpur at an isolated place under Kaman police station area.

TOI reported that the perpetrators also videographed the incident and asked the girl to keep mum, else it would be made public. The girl kept silent and was aiming at committing suicide when villagers spotted her roaming around late on Wednesday evening and was sent to her home where she narrated her plight. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife Suspecting Fidelity, Walks Into Police Station With Blood-Stained Knife

According to the police, the father of the girl in the FIR stated that some people kidnapped his daughter at gunpoint on April 17 and gang-raped her. 'Rape is Rape, Be It By Man or Husband': Karnataka HC on Marital Rape

"It was alleged that at least four persons gang raped her and also videographed the rape. They threatened the girl to keep mum else her videos would be made public on the social media. Thus, late on Wednesday evening the girl left home when she had planned to end her life," said police.

