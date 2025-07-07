Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (SPC) submitted four reports to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The reports -- Mapping Mines in Tamil Nadu: Assessing their restoration potential, Urban Growth and Thermal stress: A decadal assessment of built-up areas and climate interactions in Tamil Nadu, Child Nutrition - key challenges and strategies for resolution, and Nature-Based Solutions Framework for improving urban resilience in secondary cities in Tamil Nadu were prepared by the SPC members.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi, who is the ex-officio vice chairman of SPC, executive vice chairman J Jeyaranjan, SPC member K Jothi Sivagnanam, member secretary S Sudha, and ex-officio members: Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Additional Chief Secretary (planning and development) Ramesh Chand Meena were present on the occasion.

