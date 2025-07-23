Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Jul 23 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed the Cauvery Delta districts in Tamil Nadu will become a desert if neighbouring Karnataka went ahead with its plans and constructed the balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river.

Questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's alleged silence over Karnataka's 'obstinate' stance on the Mekedatu dam construction, he sought to know why Stalin could not persuade his ally to give up the project in the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Will the DMK, which is part of the INDI alliance, ask the Congress government in Karnataka to drop the project? They won't because they are unconcerned about people's problems," Palaniswami alleged while addressing a rally as part of his state-wide tour, at Orathanadu.

"The Cauvery Delta districts will turn into a desert if Mekedatu dam is built. Why is the Chief Minister maintaining silence? Since the last four days, Karnataka has been claiming to implement the project once the Centre approves the detailed project report," he said.

Seeking a response from the CM, Palaniswami said the people elected the DMK to power to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. Also, he wanted to know what the 39 DMK MPs were doing in the Parliament on this issue.

