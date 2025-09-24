Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna will give a big boost to the Opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, which goes to the Assembly poll later this year.

"It is a good thing that the CWC meeting is taking place in Bihar. It will give a big boost to the INDIA alliance. We will discuss several issues," Shivakumar told reporters as he arrived in Patna to attend the highest executive committee of the Congress.

Also Read | Chaitanyananda Saraswati, Delhi Institute Director, Booked for Molestation of More Than 15 Students Absconding, Says Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday asserted that Bihar needs change, suggesting a change in the government post the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"The CWC meeting is happening after years in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi and others have worked diligently to bring about change. Bihar needs change. It is very clear," Khurshid told reporters.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Congress leader M Veerappa Moily stated that anti-incumbency against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the 'double-engine' government was "riding high," and people would go against them in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"We will be fighting against the BJP and their combinations: the last 20 years, the same Chief Minister, the same combination. People understand poverty in the country. They understand their suffering. This will go against them, and anti-incumbency is riding high against Nitish Kumar and his government," Moily told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi made two important remarks in the past months: caste census and vote theft. The atomic bomb has been detonated. Now we are waiting for the hydrogen bomb," Baghel told ANI.

After arriving in Patna, Congress leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar took a dig at the double-engine government in Bihar, asserting that fighting against "vote theft" means saving democracy.

The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, as the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place by the end of 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)