New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): High command of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has instructed its members of Parliament in both houses to create a ruckus in the Houses till suspension, sources said.

Sources told ANI that in order to make the government address the state-related issues, they have opted for this strategy.

Earlier, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K Keshava Rao on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha over "discriminatory crop procurement policy of Central government and non-procurement of crops from Telangana".

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Rao said, "I desire to move the following Adjournment Motion, under Rule 267 (suspension of Rules) to discuss the grave situation arising in Telangana where lakhs of tons of paddy is rotting on the yard due to the non-lifting of the grains by Food Corporation of India (FCI), discriminatory crop procurement policy of Central Government and non-procurement of crops from state of Telangana; particularly the Rabi crop. Added to it is the unseasonal rains that are causing irreparable loss to the grains."

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

