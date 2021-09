New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Soon after para-badminton player and Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj bagged a historic silver at Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and congratulated him for "bringing glory to the country".

Speaking to Suhas, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to you Suhas Ji for bringing glory to the country. The nation is proud of your achievements."

Suhas recalled PM Modi's words to the athletes before they left for Tokyo.

"Thank you so much sir, I remember the interaction we had after the Asian Games, where you had motivated the athletes and also before we left for Tokyo, you said to focus on their game instead of the results. It really helped me a lot. I never thought of becoming an IAS nor winning a medal at Paralympics. I have always been insecure about my disability but today I am talking to the Prime Minister of the country and I am really proud and honoured," Suhas said.

Responding to Suhas, PM Modi said, "It is your capability that you turned your physical disability to power and the reason, even Prime Minister of the country is agog to talk to you. Those who keep trying, they succeed at the end."

Suhas bagged the silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday after going down fighting in the final of the men's singles SL4 event against France's Lucas Mazur. Lucas won by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 in 1 hour and 2 minutes at Court 1 -- Yoyogi National Stadium. (ANI)

