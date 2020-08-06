Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal RD Mathur, on Thursday visited Kumbhirgram Air Force station in Cachar district of Assam, and reviewed operational preparedness of the troops, a defence spokesman said.

The AOC-in-C addressed the station personnel and appreciated them for effectively undertaking all the operational missions and assigned tasks.

He commended them for their good professional performance despite COVID-19 related restrictions and motivated them to be prepared to face any security challenges.

Air Marshal Mathur went on a tour of the station and appreciated the unflinching efforts put in by the station in spite of its remote location, according to the spokesman.

The AOC had visited the Mohanbari Air Force Station in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

