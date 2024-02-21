Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 21 (ANI): Brigadier Manish Rana, SM, Deputy Inspector General, Agartala Sector of Assam Rifles met Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

During the interaction, Brigadier Rana briefed the Governor on the significant role played by the Agartala Sector in serving the people of Tripura, as well as Assam Rifles' contributions to other North Eastern states.

Brigadier Rana also apprised the Governor about the sector's contributions to maintaining internal security in Manipur and the proactive measures taken to assist the local population.

The meeting underscored the unwavering support provided by Assam Rifles to the people of Tripura.

On Monday, the Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, recovered five soap cases (60 g) of Heroin, worth Rs 42,00,000, in General Area Zotlang YMA roadside, near a playground, Aizawl and apprehended one individual.

Earlier in the day, Assam Rifles recovered explosives and war-like stores from Tuisih village in Mizoram's Siaha district.

Assam Rifles and officials of the Customs Preventive Force of Champhai district in Mizoram also recovered a consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 22,78,400 during a search operation in the general area of Zokhawthar. (ANI)

