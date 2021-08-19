Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 17,09,050 on Thursday as 29 more people tested positive for the contagious disease as the death toll climbed up to 22,789 with two more fatalities, a health bulletin issued here said.

The latest deaths were reported from Banda and Bulandshahr, it said.

The total number of recoveries in the state reached 16,85,854, the statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 407, it added.

So far, over 6.99 crore samples have been tested in the state. These include 2.36 lakh samples tested the previous day, he said.

