Mumbai, July 20 (PTI) The NCP (SP) is going through a tough phase, and the upcoming elections to local bodies in Maharashtra will test the resolve of party cadres, newly-appointed state unit president Shashikant Shinde said on Sunday.

His remarks come against the backdrop of recurring speculation about a potential merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, headed by Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, respectively.

Shinde, a former minister and MLC, recently replaced Jayant Patil as the state unit president of NCP (SP), months after the party was routed in the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024.

"The NCP (SP) is going through a tough phase. I will prioritise bolstering the confidence of the party cadres. The party will raise the people's voice against unjust policies of the Mahayuti government," he told PTI when asked about the poor electoral performance.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP had won only 10 seats out of 86 it had contested in the elections, ceding several constituencies to NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, which bagged 41 seats.

Conscious of factionalism in NCP (SP), Shinde said he would work in consultation with Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, and Jayant Patil.

When asked about reports that Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew Rohit Pawar and Jayant Patil are not on the same page, Shinde said party workers can differ on issues.

Recently, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare stated that the NCP will have to consult the BJP if the possibility of a merger with the NCP (SP) arises.

Responding to speculation surrounding the NCP (SP)'s political future, Shinde said such talk creates confusion in the minds of the party cadre and the people.

"Our leaders have already clarified, and we won't keep repeating it," he added.

Shinde said the NCP (SP) will authorise its local units to decide on the strategy to win the upcoming elections to local bodies.

"We will try to win maximum seats," he said, adding that the outcome of the polls, if held in a free and fair manner, will be encouraging.

"People are already talking about what will happen with EVMs (during elections) and if the ward delimitation is done to suit some parties," he said.

