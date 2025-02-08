Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 8 (ANI): Tourism Malaysia is set to launch its largest-ever sales mission to India from February 3 to 7, 2025. The mission will cover key cities--Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi--and will include a delegation of 62 sellers from Malaysia.

The focus of the mission is likely to be on promoting Malaysia as a destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, as well as wedding tourism and leisure travel, particularly in southern India.

Speaking at the Press Meet conference, Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, who will lead the Sales Mission, said, "India has been a key market for Malaysia for over 20 years, and with the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), we are targeting 1.6 million Indian travellers. Southern India, with its robust flight connections, is crucial to our growth strategy. The 151 weekly flights and 26,686 seats per week reflect the high demand for travel between Malaysia and the southern cities of India."

Periasamy further added," This mission provides a valuable opportunity to highlight Malaysia's appeal as a top destination for MICE, wedding tourism, and leisure travel, offering world-class infrastructure and beautiful destinations for all types of travellers."

Malaysia's MICE tourism offering includes state-of-the-art convention centres, luxury hotels, and professional services for hosting international conferences and business events. With its modern facilities and efficient connectivity, Malaysia is quickly becoming a leading choice for corporate incentives, meetings, and exhibitions, he said.

Wedding tourism is also expanding, with more Indian couples choosing Malaysia for their destination weddings. The country offers various options, from beachside ceremonies to lavish hotel receptions, ensuring a memorable celebration.

Hishamuddin Mustafa, recently appointed Director of Tourism Malaysia Chennai, said, "The Southern Indian cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi are vital markets for us, and the ease of access through 84 weekly flights and 12,395 seats per week makes Malaysia an attractive destination for travellers seeking a diverse range of experiences. Whether it's for MICE, a dream wedding, or a family vacation.

"Malaysia has something for everyone. With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 on the horizon, we are excited to showcase all the new destinations, cultural experiences, and world-class venues Malaysia has to offer," he added. (ANI)

