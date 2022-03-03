New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism has constituted a set of awards to acknowledge various noteworthy efforts being undertaken by states, union territories and implementation agencies under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme aimed at promoting tourism, according to a statement on Thursday.

The Swadesh Darshan Awards will be given in several categories highlighting the best practices, including achievement of planned objectives, innovative approach, adoption of sustainability principles in planning, design and operations, efficient project monitoring, ability to attract private investments in peripheral development and efforts undertaken to ensure optimal operations and maintenance.

To begin with, the ministry has decided to invite entries under seven categories -- best tourist interpretation centre, best log hut facility, best MICE facility, best cafeteria, best craft haat or souvenir shop, best sound and light show, and best waterfront development.

In the statement, the ministry has asked state governments and union territory administrations to submit their entries online.

The Ministry of Tourism under its flagship scheme of Swadesh Darshan has sanctioned 76 projects in 31 states and union territories with an outlay of more than Rs 5,500 crore. As part of the scheme, tourism-related infrastructure has been developed at more than 500 tourist destinations.

