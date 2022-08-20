Kargil, Aug 20 (PTI) A 64-year-old tourist from Italy suffering from acute mountain sickness was on Saturday provided medical assistance in a remote village in Kargil district of Ladakh, an official said.

Federico Nicoli Chrustiani was found in medical need at an altitude of 6,500 metres, a place he had reached on foot, he said.

Also Read | Ujjain: Mahakal Temple Priests Want Zomato To Withdraw 'Offensive' Ad Featuring Hrithik Roshan as It’s Hurting Hindu Sentiments.

The official said a team of doctors and paramedics from the community health centre in Sankoo treated Chrustiani.

He was later shifted to Kargil in a critical care ambulance, the official said, adding his condition was stated to be stable.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Passes Lewd Remarks, Seeks Sexual Favours From 14-Year-Old Student in Bhayandar; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)