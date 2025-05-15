New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Central trade unions on Thursday decided to defer the nationwide general strike called on May 20 to July 9 in view of the situation arising in the country after the India-Pakistan conflict.

The decision to defer the strike was taken at the meeting of the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations and Associations on Thursday, according to a statement..

The meeting also took note of the unfolding political developments in the country after the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam killing 26 innocent people, and the response of the Indian Armed Forces in their combat strike actions.

After due consideration of the prevailing situation throughout the country, the Joint Platform as an integral part of the responsible patriotic citizenry of the country decided to re-schedule the Nationwide General Strike from 20th May to 9th July, 2025, against implementation of Labour Codes and other legitimate demands of the workers, farmers and people in general, the statement said.

The trade unions had given a strike call on May 20 to hold demonstrations at state capitals, districts and workplaces.

The trade unions however noted that even in the midst of such a critical situation prevailing in the country owing to terrorist massacre and consequent developments, the employers' class actively supported by the governments at the centre and in many states is carrying on its onslaughts on the workers and employees across the establishments.

Working hours are being unilaterally increased; statutory minimum wages and social security benefits are being flouted. Workers, particularly contract workers are being retrenched with impunity, the unions said.

These are nothing but heinous attempts to implement notorious Labour Codes through backdoor, they added.

