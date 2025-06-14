New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The traders along with visiting customers observed a two-minute silence at Sarojini Nagar market here on Saturday and offered floral tributes in memory of those who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

"We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims. The shopkeepers and customers alike offered flowers and prayed for peace to the departed souls," said Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association (SNMMTA) president Ashok Randhawa.

"The compensation announced by the government must be disbursed without delay to support the grieving families," he urged.

The other market associations across the national capital, including Khan Market, Connaught Place and nearby commercial hubs, also expressed their grief and joined in mourning the incident.

"The entire market is in grief after the Ahmedabad incident," said New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) member Vikram.

"Everyone is talking about it, how such a tragedy could happen and how so many lives were lost. It is deeply upsetting," he added.

The death toll in the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad rose to 270 on Saturday even as the Centre set up a high-level multi-disciplinary panel headed by the Union home secretary to examine the causes that led to the disaster.

The London-bound flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire on Thursday moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

