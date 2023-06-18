Ayodhya (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old traffic police sub-inspector died here on Sunday after fainting on duty due to severe heat, police said.

Vinod Sonkar was on duty near Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon, Circle Officer (Traffic) Pramod Yadav said.

Also Read | Ballia Alleged Heatwave Deaths: Uttar Pradesh Government Panel Denies Fatalities Were Due To Heat Stroke.

He said Sonkar fainted due to the severe heat and was rushed to the district hospital, where he died.

"Unfortunately, one of our traffic sub-inspectors fell prey to the heat wave and worst weather," Yadav said

Also Read | Kolkata Nightclub Toy Room Faces Criticism From Animal Lovers After Chained Monkey Video Goes Viral.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ayodhya Dr Ajay Raja said the post-mortem report is awaited.

On whether the cause of death was heat stroke, the CMO said, "As of now, we have received only one or two cases of heat strokes, and those too are mild ones."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)