Mumbai, February 6: Train services between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, a major rail terminus both on the Central line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network have been severely affected due to a technical issue.

Both up and down local trains and Mail/Express services are currently disrupted. Mumbai Local Train News: Services Disrupted on Central Line Due to Technical Glitch Between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat Station, Restoration Work Underway.

According to the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, "Due to a technical issue between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, All UP/DN locals and Mail/Express are affected. Restoration work is in progress. The inconvenience caused is regretted."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)