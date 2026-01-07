Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI): HIL GC defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 in a high-scoring Men's Hockey India League 2025-26 clash at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Kane Russell (19', 36', 44'), Sam Ward (19'), Sudeep Chirmako (38') and James Albery (59') scored the goals for HIL GC while captain Jugraj Singh (12'), Tom Grambusch (40') and Christopher Ruhr (40') were the goalscorers for Shrachi Bengal Tigers, as per a release.

The first quarter began with an extremely tight contest between the two sides in the midfield. The first real opportunity on goal came in the 11th minute, as Sudeep Chirmako played an incisive pass to Ajeet Yadav on the left, who took a shot on goal from a tight spot and struck the post for HIL GC.

In the same minute, Shrachi Bengal Tigers were awarded four consecutive penalty corners and although HIL GC tried their best in stopping the attempts, they gave away an unfortunate penalty stroke, which was converted by captain Jugraj Singh (12') as he sent HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo the wrong way. In the 14th minute, HIL GC again came teasingly close to scoring as Sam Ward's first-touch attempt on goal struck the post.

The second quarter saw HIL GC turn the game on its head as they registered two quick goals in the 19th minute to claim the lead. First, Kane Russell played a long pass into the circle from distance as Sam Ward (19') guided the ball into the goal with the slightest of touches to equalise. Seconds later, HIL GC were awarded a penalty corner as Kane Russell (19') successfully converted the opportunity with a powerful dragflick to go ahead in the contest.

In the 28th minute, Sukhjeet Singh broke into an exploding run down the middle as he beat his marker and unleashed a powerful back-handed shot on goal, but unfortunately for the Tigers, the ball struck the crossbar. Despite 13 circle penetrations and six shots, Shrachi Bengal Tigers still trailed by a goal at the end of two quarters.

Five minutes into the third quarter, HIL GC won another penalty corner as the league's current top-scorer Kane Russell stepped up to the occasion yet again and extended the lead and his goal tally of the season. In the 38th minute, HIL GC built on their goalscoring form with a field goal as Sudeep Chirmako found the bottom right corner of the goal from a tight angle to secure a three-goal advantage, as per a release.

However, Shrachi Bengal Tigers refused to back down, scoring two quick goals in the 40th minute to reduce the deficit. Tom Grambusch (40') first converted a penalty corner before Christopher Ruhr (40') reacted sharply to a rebound, tapping the ball into an open net to register the Tigers' third goal. In the 44th minute, HIL GC won another penalty corner as Kane Russell (44') converted the chance to claim his third goal and complete his second consecutive hattrick in the HIL.

In the 49th minute, Shrachi Bengal Tigers were awarded a penalty corner but Jugraj Singh's dragflick was met by a strong save by HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo. With over eight minutes left on the clock, Shrachi Bengal Tigers replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player in search of more goals. In the 58th minute, the Tigers earned themselves two late penalty corners but couldn't find the goal again. Moments later in the 59th minute, James Albery showcased brilliant skill to get past Tigers' backline from the right flank and tap the ball into the empty net, with no goalkeeper to beat as HIL GC won the encounter 6-3. (ANI)

