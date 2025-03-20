Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Senior defence service officers from India and foreign countries and senior civil service officers presently undergoing training at the National Defence College, New Delhi, called on Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, said a press statement.

The team of officers led by Major General CP Sangra AVSM YSM (Retd), visiting Andhra Pradesh on a study tour, also consisted of senior defence service officers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa.

The officers interacted with Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer and briefed him on their experiences of visiting various places in the State as part of their study tour.

R P Sisodia, Spl. Chief Secretary & Director General, APHRD Institute, Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor and other officers of Raj Bhavan were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called on people of the State to participate in Earth Hour on March 22 by switching off non-essential lights.

"Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer has given the call to people of the State to observe 'Earth Hour' on Saturday, March 22, by switching off all non-essential lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm as part of the WWF's (World Wide Fund for Nature) Earth Hour global movement, originated in 2007," a statement from the Raj Bhavan read.

Governor Nazeer has said that the voluntary action of switching off non-essential lights for one hour will help bring conservation and sustainable practices into focus.

"Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that the WWF's Earth Hour campaign unites people around the world through the voluntary action of switching off non-essential lights for one hour, to help bring conservation and sustainable practices into focus, creating a better world for future generations," the statement read.

In 2024, lights at public places and prominent sites in various cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, were turned off between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm as part of the Earth Hour event. (ANI)

