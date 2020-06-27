Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) BJP leader Pravin Darekar has alleged that the frequent and sudden transfers of municipal commissioners and collectors during the COVID-19 pandemic was demoralising Maharashtra's bureaucracy.

New civic chiefs were appointed for Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations in the district last week.

During a visit to Navi Mumbai on Friday, the leader of opposition in legislative council said transfers were not necessary as officials need to be given some time to settle in and control the precarious situation.

Like the frequent and sudden transfers of officials, will the government also replace guardian ministers in districts where coronavirus was spreading rapidly? he asked and claimed that the state government's move had demoralised the bureaucracy.

Darekar held meetings with civic officials and took stock of the situation in Navi Mumbai.

