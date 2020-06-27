New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address the 90th birthday celebrations of The Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan at 11 AM. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he will address the celebrations via video conferencing from Delhi. Several followers of Mar Thoma Church will take part in the virtual celebrations today.

"Looking forward to addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of The Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan at 11 AM via video conferencing. Several followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India & abroad will be a part of the programme. You can watch it on DD or the NaMo App", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Here's the tweet by the Prime Minister:

Looking forward to addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of The Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan at 11 AM via video conferencing. Several followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India & abroad will be a part of the programme. You can watch it on DD or the NaMo App. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2020

Watch Live Streaming of PM Narendra Modi’s Address Online on DD News at 11 AM

Joseph Mar Thoma was born on June 27, 1931. He is the (Mar Thoma XXI) 21st Marthoma Metropolitan and the current primate of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, which is also called The Malankara Mar Thoma Suriyani Sabha. The Church has its headquarters in Kerala. PT Joseph was born on 27 June 1931, as the son of Palakunnathu T. Lukose of Maramon Palakunnathu Kadon House and Mariamma, also of Maramon Puthoor House.

Joseph Mar Thoma advocates protecting the environment. He has warned that atrocities to nature are suicidal, and has urged people to take remedial measures by adopting responsible green conservatism. He also personally campaigns for the protection of Pampa River on whose bed the famed Maramon Convention is hosted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).