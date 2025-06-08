Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): The ongoing travel season combined with the weekend rush has thrown traffic management into disarray. Severe traffic congestion has been reported in Haridwar and Dehradun cities and at multiple points along the national highway, leaving commuters and pilgrims stuck for hours.

Traffic has come to a near standstill from major city intersections to key highway stretches. Despite the visible gridlock, the police administration maintains no traffic jam, stating that "vehicles are moving slowly due to increased pressure on the roads."

Authorities have introduced diversions via the Laksar route to ease congestion. However, this has done little to alleviate the situation. Travellers arriving from other states complain of being stuck in traffic for 3 to 4 hours, expressing frustration over what they describe as "collapsed police arrangements."

Meanwhile, similar traffic is being seen on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road. To control the crowd of tourist vehicles, the police of the Dehradun district have been deployed to keep the traffic movement smooth.

Apart from this, tourist activity has picked up once again in the hill town of Shimla, with many visitors arriving over the weekend to enjoy the cool weather and serene natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

As temperatures soar in the plains--especially in states like Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi--families and schoolchildren are heading to the hills in search of relief and relaxation, providing a welcome boost to the local tourism industry.

Hotels, homestays, horse ride operators, travel agents, and photographers in Shimla say they are finally witnessing a revival in business after a lull triggered by recent tensions in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The pleasant weather, lush green surroundings, and absence of restrictions have contributed to a vibrant and festive atmosphere in key tourist spots, such as the historic Ridge in Shimla. (ANI)

