New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A four-member committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said the Delhi government should consider providing treated wastewater for agriculture through an irrigation canal network to curb groundwater exploitation in the city.

According to a study conducted by the National Geophysical Research Institute, groundwater levels in the city were depleting at an alarming rate of 10 cm every year.

In some parts of Delhi, such as those near the Yamuna floodplains, groundwater could be reached barely 1.2 metres below the surface. In others, it could be as far as 64 metres below the ground, according to the Central Ground Water Board.

The panel said the land owning agencies in the city should also focus on maximising the use of treated waste water for rejuvenation of water bodies.

"The agriculture sector should be brought under the purview of regulation of groundwater use. The government should explore to provide high quality treated wastewater meeting all the parameters prescribed by the NGT to farmers through irrigation canal network," it said in a report submitted to the green court.

It will help utilise the surplus recycled wastewater available with the Delhi Jal Board, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) S P Garg said.

There are 20 wastewater treatment plants in Delhi that treat around 500 million gallons of waste water a day. Of this, only around 95 MGD is utilised in the city.

The Centre had in October last year issued revised guidelines for groundwater use, making it mandatory for new and existing industries, group housing societies and private water supply tankers to get no objection certificate for withdrawal of groundwater.

Non-compliance of NOC conditions would attract a penalty between Rs 50,000 and Rs 10 lakh.

"Treated water is an important resource which has been neglected for long. Efforts should be made to increase recycle and reuse of treated water thereby decreasing stress on available potable water," the panel said.

The city government should install piezometers at suitable locations to make proper assessment of groundwater recharge, it said.

The committee also suggested that the government explore the possibility to financially assist the needy to set up rainwater harvesting systems.

"The design of RWH System should be simple, economical and user-friendly. It should not be too expensive to deter people to adopt it," it said.

"Land owning agencies must ensure that every water body has a unique ID for its identification. There should be geo-tagging of the water bodies to prevent encroachment," the panel said.

The agencies should ensure that an exclusive "Enforcement Wing" to enforce the directions of the NGT and various courts is created.

"The officers in the Enforcement Wing should prosecute the violators. There should not be any laxity in this regard. The agencies must take proper steps to prevent encroachment over water bodies and legal action should be initiated against the trespassers," the committee suggested.

