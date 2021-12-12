Bikaner, Dec 12 (PTI) Tremors were felt in areas of Bikaner district on Sunday evening.

According to the information shared by authorities, the earthquake was measuring 4.3 on Richter scale.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Thane Woman Duped Of Rs 92,509 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating SBI Official; Case Registered.

There was no loss of life or property, the district authorities said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)