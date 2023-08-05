Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): A portion of the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu's Trichy collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to temple committee members, a portion of the stone facade at one of the towers at the temple collapsed and fell on the ground.

Also Read | Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Alleges House Arrest Along With Other Party Leaders.

The incident took place at 2:00 AM in Trichy's Srirangam.

No injuries were reported in the incident since there was no public movement in and around the temple.

Also Read | 1984 Riots Case: Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee Protest Outside Rouse Avenue Court Against Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler; Scuffle Erupts Between DSGMC and Police (Watch Video).

Efforts to remove the concrete debris from the incident site were on, temple authorities said.

The Sri Ranganathaswamy is a Hindu temple dedicated to Ranganatha (a form of Vishnu).

The temple is built in the Dravidian architectural style and boasts of unique distinction of being the most important of the 108 Divya Desams.

Devoted to the Hindu deity Vishnu, it is one of the most illustrious Vaishnava temples in South India, rich in legend and history. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)