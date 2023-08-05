Srinagar, August 5: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday questioned the Centre's claims of normalcy in the union territory and alleged that she has been put under house arrest.

On this day in 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370, removing the special status and downgrading the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Amarnath Yatra to Remain Suspended on 4th Anniversary of Article 370 Abrogation.

“I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOIs false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by theirs actions driven by paranoia. @barandbench @LiveLawIndia," she said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath Extends Greetings on Completion of Four Years of Article 370 Abrogation.

In another comment she said: “On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to ‘celebrate’ the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. Whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon’ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing."

Authorities have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order in the valley. No report of any protest or untoward incident has so far been reported from anywhere.

