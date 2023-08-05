New Delhi, August 5: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members on Saturday held a protest outside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler over the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case. A minor scuffle also erupted between members of the DSGMC and Delhi Police outside Rouse Avenue Court leading to Delhi Police closing the entry gate of the courtroom due to security reasons.

Tytler early today arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a case related to anti-Sikh riots after being issued a summons to appear in court today. During the hearing, the court asked Tytler to furnish the bail as per the condition imposed by the session court. Subsequently, he will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh as directed by the session court. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Jagdish Tytler Gets Anticipatory Bail from Delhi Court.

Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by the sessions court on Friday in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots involving arson in a gurudwara in North Delhi. Stating that it has received bail order granted by the sessions court, the Rouse Avenue Court directed to supply a charge sheet to Tytler and the same has been supplied to him.

#WATCH | Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) hold a protest outside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler over the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case. pic.twitter.com/LpzMAxGoe9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984. Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the charge sheet. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Moves Anticipatory Bail Plea Before Delhi Court.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.

