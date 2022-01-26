Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): A four-member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will visit the Election Commission on Thursday to discuss key issues in connection with upcoming assembly polls in Goa.

The delegation comprises Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy and Aparupa Poddar and Rajya Sabha MPs Dr Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal Slams Congress, Says 'It Politicised Golden Temple Sacrilege Issue'.

The leaders will hold a press conference after their visit to the poll panel.

Goa will face assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended till Jan 31; Apply For 900 Posts on mpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)