Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (PTI) Trinidad and Tobago's President Christine Carla Kangaloo will be the chief guest at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10, according to an official statement.

Besides attending Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Kangaloo will take part in several programmes, including an interaction with students of the Godibari Government School in Chandaka, it said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the preparations for the programme, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat will also attend the event, the statement said.

Around 7,000 guests from the country and abroad are scheduled to attend the mega event. Among them are over 200 foreign journalists and vloggers from seven countries, it said.

Noting that the event was an opportunity to showcase Odisha's art and culture at the international level, Majhi said all efforts would be made to provide the best of services to the guests.

The guests will be taken on guided tours to 31 attractive spots in Bhubaneswar, Konark, Puri, and Cuttack, and various cultural programmes have also been lined up for them at different places, the statement said.

