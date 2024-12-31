New Delhi, December 31: Delhi experienced a significant improvement in air quality in 2024, with a record 209 days falling under the "Good to Moderate" air quality category, according to data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday. This marks the highest number of such days since 2018, barring the COVID-19 lockdown year of 2020 when industrial and commercial activities were largely halted.

Despite challenging meteorological conditions in some months, 2024 matched the average AQI of 209 seen in 2021 and 2022, ranking as one of the cleanest years for the capital. "2024 witnessed the best ever "Good to Moderate" and the least ever "Poor to Severe" AQI days (barring COVID affected 2020)," CAQM, in a press statement, noted. Weather Forecast Today, December 31: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

"Continual, concerted and persistent efforts of all stakeholders round the year have further helped to improve the general air quality in Delhi," CAQM said, highlighting the record achievement. While the overall air quality saw improvement, January 2024 witnessed its worst-ever AQI at 355 due to still wind conditions. "Absolutely still/very low-speed wind conditions during January 2024 led to an abnormally high average AQI," the commission noted.

Similarly, prolonged dry spells and high-speed winds from April to June resulted in poor air quality, with May 2024 recording the worst AQI for the month since 2018. However, there were notable successes. The months of February, March, and December recorded the cleanest air since 2018, while August 2024 achieved the best AQI in six years, discounting the COVID year. "Delhi witnessed the best-ever average AQI for the months of February and December during 2024. The month of August also recorded the best-ever average AQI since 2018," the statement read. Delhi Rains: Amid Chilly Weather, Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital; Videos Surface.

As per the data shared by CAQM, in 2018, there were 159 Good to Moderate AQI days, which increased to 182 in 2019. Despite an exceptional rise to 227 days in 2020 during the COVID-affected period, the number slightly dipped to 197 in 2021 and further to 163 in 2022.

However, the trend reversed in 2023 with 206 days, culminating in 209 days in 2024 -- the highest since 2020.

The year also saw a record low in days classified under "Poor to Severe" AQI, with 157 days compared to 159 in 2023. Despite adverse weather conditions in some months, 2024 maintained an average AQI of 209, matching the figures from 2021 and 2022. "Despite the vagaries of meteorology and weather conditions, the average AQI for 2024 has been the second best, at par with 2021 and 2022, barring the COVID year," CAQM observed.

A significant factor in improving Delhi's air quality was the reduction in farm fires during the paddy harvest season, the centre's panel on air quality noted.

Punjab recorded 10,909 incidents, Haryana reported 1,406, and NCR areas, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, accounted for a total of 12,750 cases. "The year 2024 also witnessed a record low level of episodic events of farm burnings during the paddy harvesting season," the commission stated.

CAQM credited the improvement to stringent measures and targeted actions implemented across Delhi-NCR. "With persistent field-level efforts and targeted policy initiatives for quantified results in the short, medium, and long term, it is expected that the air quality scenario over Delhi will see further gradual but marked improvement year on year," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)