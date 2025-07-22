Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 22 (ANI): A late-night dispute over petrol in Tripura's Shalbagan area spiralled into deadly violence, leaving one man dead and several others injured. The incident, which unfolded on Sunday night, has raised concerns among residents and prompted a swift police response.

According to NCC Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Prajit Malakar, the altercation began when a man named Khokan Das arrived to purchase petrol. A disagreement over the price soon turned violent, leading to a scuffle between Khokan Das and two individuals identified as Papan Debnath and Sanjeeb Mukherjee. Khokan allegedly assaulted both of them, who were later shifted to the hospital by police.

Following this, a group of local residents reportedly attacked Khokan Das and another individual named Rakesh Debnath. Both were also taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

OC Malakar confirmed that two separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident. Unfortunately, late last night, Rakesh Debnath succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police have arrested the accused and produced them before the court, seeking a three-day remand. Khokan Das, who is still undergoing treatment, has been detained. Authorities stated that he will be produced in court once his condition stabilises. The situation remains under close watch as investigations continue.

Speaking to ANI, Malakar said, "Last night, we received information about a clash that took place in Shalbagan. Police from our station immediately went to the spot. The injured individuals, including some NGO workers, were shifted to the hospital.Later, it was learned that a person named Khokan Das had come to get petrol. A dispute over the price led tan altercation with Papan Debnath and Sanjeeb Mukherjee. Initially, Khokan Das assaulted them. We first shifted the injured parties to the hospital."

"Subsequently, some local people assaulted Rakesh and Khokan. We then moved them to the hospital as well. Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident. Late last night, Rakesh Debnath succumbed to his injuries. We have arrested the accused and produced them in court, seeking three days of remand. Khokan Das is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. He has been detained, and once his condition stabilizes, he will be produced before the court," he added. (ANI)

