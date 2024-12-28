Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 28 (ANI): A commander vehicle carrying 14 passengers met with a horrific accident after losing control due to overcrowding in the Dahram Para tea area of Kanchanpur sub-division, North Tripura on Friday morning.

The vehicle, which was travelling from Kammui to Dasada Bazar, lost control due to excessive overcrowding and veered off the road which injured 15 people, including the bus driver.

Among the injured were minors, women, and elderly passengers, who later were rushed to the Dasada Primary Health Center by the locals.

Out of the 15 passengers injured, 12 were then referred to the Kanchanpur sub-district hospital, and the rest, including the driver of the vehicle, were transferred to the Dharmanagar District Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the injured were identified as Beka Tripura (30), Khabari Tripura (45), Dhanantari Tripura (30), Dibaranya Tripura (45), Ravikumar Tripura (68), Balika Tripura (26), Kasbalangti Tripura (14), Seeraman Tripura (13), Ratanmala Tripura (50), Gunusena Tripura (62), and driver Sumit Riang (32).

Futhermor, despite being illegal, overcrowding in passenger vehicles continues to be a rampant issue across Tripura, with vehicles often carrying 14 to 18 passengers in Commander Jeeps designed for fewer occupants. This reckless practice puts the lives of passengers at significant risk.

The incident has drawn attention to the inadequate enforcement of traffic regulations and the lack of medical facilities at the Kanchanpur sub-district hospital, which struggles to handle emergencies due to limited resources.

The Kanchanpur police have recovered the vehicle and initiated an investigation. The driver remains in critical condition, and the incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stricter regulation to prevent such tragedies in the future. (ANI)

