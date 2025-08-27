Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 27 (ANI): In a significant recovery, police unearthed four pistols buried underground at the residence of Dipankar Sen in Uttar Madhyapara, Amtali, Tripura.

According to the Amtali Police Station, the firearms were concealed beneath the soil within the house premises. Sen is already in judicial custody in connection with a previous arms-related case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Tripura district, Namit Pathak, said police recovered four small arms and seven magazines.

Speaking to ANI, Namit Pathak said, "Based on an intelligence input about an individual named Dipankar Sen, whose house is in Uttar Madhyapara and who was earlier arrested in Amtaly PS Case Number 93, it was learned that he had hidden arms at his home. Acting on this, Amtali Police Station and the SDPO Amtali conducted a raid. During the search, they recovered four small arms and seven no. of magazines from inside the house."

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the seized weapons and whether they are connected to a larger network.

Earlier on Sunday, two men from Bihar were arrested at Agartala Railway Station after police found 8.45 kilograms of ganja in their possession, as per the police.

According to police sources, the seized contraband is valued at around Rs 1.7 lakh on the black market. The duo was attempting to transport the ganja to Bihar.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu Kumar (31), son of the late Munshi Mahaldar, and Suman Kumar Gupta (34), son of the late Ashok Kumar Gupta, both residents of Naya Tola, Tingachiya, under Town Tana Police Station, Kathihar district, Bihar.

A specific case has been registered at Agartala GRPS (Case No. 2025GRP085) under sections 20(b)(ii)(B)/29 of the NDPS Act. The accused are currently under interrogation. (ANI)

