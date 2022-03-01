Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Secretary Kumar Alok in a series of tweets on Tuesday informed the parents anxiously waiting for their children stuck in conflict-ridden Ukraine that a total of 32 students from the state have already been identified and the safe evacuation process by the part of the Indian government is underway.

So far, four students have already reached India while a total of 15 students have crossed the borders and are now in countries like Hungary, Italy, Slovakia and Romania etc.

He assured that all the students who have been given safe passage would reach home soon.

Exuding confidence on the issue, he said that there are no reasons to worry as the government of India is making arrangements to bring them back.

"We received a list of 32 students from Tripura studying in Ukraine. Their families are being contacted by the respective District Administrations to brief them about the elaborate arrangements made by the government of India to bring them back. There is no need to worry about their safety", his first tweet reads.

The Chief Secretary also said that one of the eight students who hail from the South Tripura district has already reached Tripura. The total number of students of South Tripura who are now left in Ukraine stands at seven now.

"Out of eight students from South Tripura District, one has reached Tripura and the other seven have crossed the Ukraine border and are on their way to India. All of them are safe. District Administration officers have met family members of each student," he said.

Another student from Tripura's Gomati district has also returned safely while the other has been given safe passage to Hungary. The only student from Tripura's Unakoti district also reached home recently, he added.

"Two students from Dhalai district were in Ukraine. Both of them have crossed the border and are in Romania. They will be reaching home soon. The only student from the Khowai district was in Ukraine and has reached Romania and is likely to reach India soon. Out of three students from Sepahijala district, one has reached Slovakia, another has reached Italy and one is still in Ukraine but safe," his tweets read.

Of the four students of North Tripura district, he said, "Four students from North District were in Ukraine. One has already reached upto Silchar, another is in Romania and the remaining two have taken shelter in a metro station in Kyiv and are safe." (ANI)

